Media shape global perceptions of Fiji’s tourism: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, has emphasized the significant role the media plays in shaping the world’s perception of Fiji as a travel destination.

Speaking at the 2025 Fiji Tourism Exchange and Trade Media event in Nadi, Gavoka urges media partners to expand their coverage to not only highlight Fiji’s breathtaking resorts but also its rich culture, traditions, and sustainability efforts.

“For media partners, your narratives shape global perceptions of Fiji. We urge you to highlight not just Fiji’s beauty, but also its people, traditions, and sustainability efforts. Your stories can in-spire travelers to engage with Fiji respectfully and meaningfully.”

Gavoka acknowledges the importance of the tourism sector to Fiji’s economic growth and its role as a pillar of sustainable recovery.

The government, he states, continues to invest in developing the country’s tourism infrastructure, working closely with local entrepreneurs to ensure the industry thrives while preserving Fiji’s unique identity.

“Co-opting investment in safety, infrastructure, and innovation to ensure Fiji remains a world-class destination is a pledge by our government. Strengthening policies to empower Fijian entrepreneurs and protect lots of assets is also part of that commitment.”

He also reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strengthening the tourism sector, which is essential for fostering inclusive growth and long-term prosperity.

