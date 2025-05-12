A$AP Rocky’s grandma waits for Colman Domingo at Met Gala after party

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

A$AP Rocky’s grandmother stayed up all night at his Met Gala after party while waiting for one special person to arrive.

The rapper appeared alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” where he talked about how he partied with his grandmother Cathy at the Met Gala after party he hosted Monday night until they left at 8 a.m. the next day.

“She was really ambitious about going because she wanted to meet her husband,” he said, jokingly referring to his fellow Met Gala co-chair, Academy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo.

Rocky said, with a laugh, that she powered through an all-nighter because “she was waiting on her boo to show up,” but alas, Domingo never turned up and “she didn’t get to meet him unfortunately.”

Wintour chimed in to say that she “can arrange” a meeting between the two, and later on in the interview she told Rocky that she would pass Domingo’s phone number along.

Rocky and Domingo served as Met Gala co-chairs alongside Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams. The event took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

