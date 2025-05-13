Singh excited for rematch against Dauloloma

Local professional boxer James “The Beast” Singh is aiming to solidify his status as the top heavyweight in the country when he faces long-time rival Semi Dauloloma in a highly anticipated rematch this July.

The two heavyweights last squared off at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka last year, where Singh successfully defended his Heavyweight Title belt.

However, the bout was controversially declared a no-contest after both fighters were disqualified.

The incident occurred when Singh struck Dauloloma while he was on the canvas.

Dauloloma, who was in his corner awaiting a decision, then charged across the ring and threw punches at Singh, sparking a brawl that led to both boxers being disqualified.

“Semi wanted to have a rematch since our last fight in Sigatoka last year and I think it is fair to give him a rematch because that bout was called a no contest, and the whole of Fiji wants to see this fight so I thought why not.”

Singh revealed that Dauloloma has since reached out for a rematch, a request he eagerly accepted in order to settle the dispute once and for all.

The highly anticipated rematch will take place on July 19 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, where the two rivals will finally have a chance to settle the score.

