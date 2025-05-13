Fiji targets BPO growth at symposium

Executive Director Josefa Wivou

Fiji is intensifying efforts to attract Australian outsourcing contracts, positioning itself as a competitive nearshore destination at the Contact Centre Symposium 2025 in New South Wales.

Outsource Fiji is representing the country’s business process outsourcing sector at the exclusive event, attended by over 110 of Australia’s top contact centre and customer experience companies.

Executive Director Josefa Wivou says Fiji is directly pitching its outsourcing capabilities to key decision-makers seeking cost-effective, high-quality service providers.

Wivou adds that Fiji’s English-speaking workforce, time zone compatibility, and cultural alignment with Australia and New Zealand make it an ideal partner for contact centre operations.

Fiji’s delegation is also using the platform to push beyond traditional BPO, with plans to expand into knowledge process outsourcing and IT services.

The three-day symposium includes closed-door discussions under Chatham House Rules, allowing frank dialogue among industry leaders.

Wivou says the goal is to create employment in specialised fields while building long-term resilience for the outsourcing sector.

The symposium will conclude on 14th May.

