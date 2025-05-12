Nasinu determined despite challenges

For the Nasinu Rugby Club, one of the biggest obstacles in preparing for their weekly Suva Rugby Union Club competition is the lack of proper training facilities.

The team went down 22-15 to the Nabua Maroons in their FMF Suva Escott Shield match this afternoon at Bidesi Park, in round seven of the competition.

Head coach Sunia Vusoniyasi said the team currently trains at the Delainavesi Government School grounds.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the field is often closed during bad weather, forcing the players to train on a nearby road.

“We face a lot of challenges when preparing for this tournament. We always have our training sessions at the Delainamasi Goverment School as this is the only ground available to us. And whenever it rains the grounds are closed to us and we usually just train there on the road. But the boys don’t mind because there is no success without sacrifice.”

Despite these challenges, Vusoniyasi praised his players for their commitment and hard work, saying they remain focused on their goals and are willing to do whatever it takes to improve.

Reflecting on the narrow loss to Nabua, one of the top teams in the competition, Vusoniyasi said he was proud of how his side performed and stood their ground against strong opposition.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.