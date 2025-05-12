New Zealand United emerges victorious

New Zealand United team

New Zealand United claimed the 2025 Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Tournament title after a 2-0 victory over Suva this afternoon at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The visitors scored in both halves to end the host team’s impressive run in the three-day tournament.

Head coach Zaid Azeem praised his players’ effort, saying the win was a result of their hard work and dedication. He also acknowledged Suva for putting up a strong challenge in the final.

The tournament now concludes with NZ United crowned as the new FGSA champions — setting the benchmark heading into next year’s edition.

