Sewabu is FRU interim CEO

Koli Sewabu [left] is the interim acting Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Rugby Union

The Board of Directors of Fiji Rakavi Football Union Ltd, the operational and governance body for Fiji Rugby has announced the appointment of former Fiji international and rugby executive Koli Sewabu as Acting CEO of FRFU.

He will hold the position for the next six months.

This comes after Roverto Nayacalevu has officially resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, due to personal reasons.

The Board thanks Nayacalevu for his service and contribution to Fiji Rugby and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Sewabu brings a wealth of experience both on and off the field, having represented Fiji at the highest levels and held various leadership and development roles within the game.

FRFU chair John Sanday says they are confident in Sewabu’s ability to lead the organization as they continue to reform, grow and elevate Fijian rugby.

He adds this leadership transition does not impact the direction or momentum of the ongoing reforms.

