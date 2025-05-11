Ba Women’s through to semi-finals

[Source: OFC / Facebook]

Ba Women FC have secured their place in the semi-finals of the OFC Women’s Champions League 2025 with a commanding 3-1 victory over Tupapa Maraerenga FC at Stade Fautaua.

All three goals for the Fijian side came within a blistering first 23 minutes, ensuring they topped Group A ahead of Henderson Eels FC. Despite a spirited fightback from Tupapa, Ba maintained control for the rest of the match to seal the result.

Tupapa faced a near-impossible task from the outset, needing a four-goal win to leapfrog Ba into the knockout stages. That challenge grew even steeper just four minutes in, when Koleta Likuculacula broke behind the defence and coolly finished past the keeper to open the scoring.

Despite a strong double save from goalkeeper Rianna Pepe, Ba doubled their lead in the 22nd minute through Ulamila Rasovasova. Just a minute later, Likuculacula struck again, capitalizing almost immediately from the restart to make it 3-0.

Ba nearly added a fourth before halftime when Asenaca Naio broke into the box, only to have her effort blocked.

The second half saw Ba continue to dominate, with Likuculacula putting on a standout performance. She tested Pepe with an acrobatic attempt early after the break, and moments later saw a powerful header tipped onto the post by the in-form goalkeeper.

Captain Luisa Tamanitoakula came close from a direct free kick, only to be denied by a goal-line header from Penina Katuke.

Tupapa struggled to create clear chances but pushed for a late goal to finish their campaign with pride. Their efforts were rewarded in the 79th minute when Kayleen Kermode turned in a corner from the left for the team’s first and only goal of the tournament.

Likuculacula had a final opportunity to complete her hat-trick late in the match, but was once again denied by the outstanding Pepe.

Ba now advance to the semi-finals, where they will face the Group B runners-up on Wednesday.

Tupapa Maraerenga exit the competition at the group stage.

