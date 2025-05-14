Concerns raised over work care and accident compensation bills

A union representative has raised serious concerns over the Work Care Bill and the Accident Compensation (Amendment) Bill, warning that key protections for injured workers are missing, potentially leaving them vulnerable.

Aisake Rabuli, a representative from the Communications, Mining and General Workers Union, has highlighted significant flaws in Bill No. 7 of 2025 and Bill No. 8 of 2025, which aim to overhaul the workers’ compensation system.

While the bills are intended to streamline processes, Rabuli warned that they may fail to adequately safeguard the rights and welfare of workers.

“Notably, there is no independent appeal mechanism beyond the High Court, limiting workers’ ability to challenge decisions made by the Permanent Secretary or Work Care Board on fair grounds, particularly concerning compensation disputes or medical assessments.”

Rabuli also explained the lack of worker or union representation on the Work Care Board, arguing that this absence weakens transparency and shuts workers out of important decisions about their compensation and welfare.

“Mental health injuries remain unprotected under current definitions, which focus solely on physical injuries, ignoring psychological trauma, stress, or workplace harassment—issues increasingly recognized as vital to workers’ well-being.”

