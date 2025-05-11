Likiculacula dedicates win to mothers across the country

[Source: Supplied]

Ba Women’s Koleta Likiculacula is dedicating their 3-1 victory against Tupapa Marerenga in their final pool match of the OFC Women’s Champions League earlier today, to all the mothers across the country in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The side now books a spot in the semi-finals, where they will face the Group B runners-up.

Likiculacula received the Player of the Match award, but praised the efforts of her teammates on the field.

She scored two goals to help her side win.

“I just want to thank God, today is all about the young ones and it’s just about the young ones, they did an amazing job today. Once again this win is for all the mothers out there in Fiji, Happy Mother’s Day, this win is for you guys.”

She said the team wanted to win the match to celebrate Mother’s Day, and they are happy they have been able to do so.

The semi-finals will be held on Wednesday at 3pm.

