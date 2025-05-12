Police boost officer wellness efforts

file photo

The Fiji Police Force is stepping up efforts to improve the mental and physical well-being of its officers amid increasing frontline demands.

As part of its wellness push, the Force has implemented quarterly fitness assessments, weekly mandatory sports, and division-led training programs.

Presenting its 2020–2021 Annual Report, police officials emphasised that operational readiness starts with officer health and wellness.

Head of Planning and Research, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga says quarterly medical audits are vital to maintaining officer readiness.

“We run programs through our medical officers in the medical center, and our physical instructors in the Fiji Police Academy, who will then develop programs for these people.”

ACP Lutunauga states that their Human Resources Department coordinates referrals, including for returning officers.

“They go through this process again with our psychologists to ensure that they’re fitting well to the organization and are ready to serve the people.”

The Force says its commitment to fitness and mental resilience is part of a broader strategy to ensure officers are fully prepared.

