Venue changed for two Premier League matches

Two Extra Supermarket Premier League matches scheduled for Week 8 have been relocated due to poor weather conditions in the Central Division.

Heavy rainfall in recent days has rendered Ratu Cakobau Park unplayable, forcing Fiji Football Association to move the Rewa vs Nasinu and Suva vs Lautoka fixtures to the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

Rewa will face underdogs Nasinu at 2pm, followed by the highly anticipated Suva vs. Lautoka clash at 4pm.

