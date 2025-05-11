Defending champions Lautoka survive relegation scare

Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook

Lautoka booked their place in the Fiji FACT after winning their Extra Premier League decider against Suva 4-2 at Uprising Center, while Nasinu lost 8-0 to Rewa.

Despite a poor start to the Extra Premier League season that raised doubts about their qualification, defending Fiji FACT champions Lautoka FC rallied to secure a spot in the upcoming competition.

In their crucial match, Lautoka defeated Suva 4-2.

Shazil Ali scored twice for Lautoka, with Saula Waqa and Gulam Razool each contributing a goal.

Suva’s goals came from Joe Moses and Peniasi Rotidara.

In the match between Rewa and Nasinu, Rewa’s scorers were Ivan kumar, Gabriel Matanisiga, Bruce Hughes, Epeli Valevou, Josaia Sela, Iosefo Verevou and two from John Orubulu.

With these results, Lautoka now has 9 points, while Nasinu finishes with 8, causing them and Tavua to miss out on qualification.

In other results today, Ba FC, after a difficult start to the season, secured their position with a dominant 5-0 win over Neighbors Tavua FC at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba.

Peceli Sukabula and France Catarogo each scored twice, with Joeli Navalawa adding one goal.

Nadi also secured their position with a convincing 5-2 win over Navua at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

A loss would have left Nadi needing a win in their final match next week to overtake Nasinu.

Meanwhile, league leaders Labasa defeated Nadroga 3-0 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, with Christopher Wasasala scoring twice and Illisoni Lolaivalu scoring once.

