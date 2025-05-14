New Permanent Secretaries appointed

[Source: Fiji Government]

The Public Service Commission has announced two permanent secretary appointments with the agreement of the Prime Minister.

Berenado Kolinio Daveta is the new Permanent Secretary for Policing. Daveta was previously a Director of Special Branch in the Fiji Police Force, Chief of Staff, Divisional Police Commander South, and Force Contingent Commander in the UN Mission in Darfur, Sudan.

He is currently a Senior Consultant with the United Nations Development Programme in Suva.

Daveta has extensive experience in the security field, both in Fiji and internationally.

He assumed his new role as Permanent Secretary effective yesterday, May 13, 2025.

Aliki Vuli Salusalu is the new Permanent Secretary for Immigration. Salusalu was the Director of ITC Services with the Fiji Government for five years, from 2007 to 2012.

He also served as a Counsellor with the Fiji Diplomatic Mission in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

He has worked extensively as a Project Engineer with multiple organizations in Australia within the engineering sector.

Salusalu will assume his role as Permanent Secretary for Immigration in mid-June.

