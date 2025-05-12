One dead, three injured in Korolevu accident

A man in his 30s has died following an accident in Korolevu, Sigatoka yesterday.

The victim was driving towards Sigatoka with several passengers when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, veering onto the opposite lane and colliding head-on with a van.

All occupants were rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead on arrival.

Three passengers were later transferred to Lautoka Aspen Hospital, where they remain admitted.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police confirm that investigations are ongoing.

The national road death toll currently stands at 18, compared to 19 for the same period last year.

