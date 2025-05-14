Lautoka clash most likely to be the last for a few players

Head Coach Glen Jackson

As the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prepares for their upcoming match against the Western Force in Lautoka, head coach Glen Jackson acknowledged that a handful of players will be departing the team at the end of the season.

This weekend’s clash is set to be the final home game for these players, making it a significant occasion for both the team and their supporters.

Jackson emphasized that the team is also in the process of signing new players to strengthen the squad for the future.

“We got a lot of players playing their last game in Lautoka and it’s important that they finish strongly, like I’ve said we’re signing some good people that comes back to this club and Temo’s obviously a great addition. We’re signing some people that really want to be here and we’re excited to finish well, then into the next year.”

He adds that the recent signing of Northampton’s Temo Mayanavanua is a great addition to the squad, as they look to build for next season.

The Drua will play the Force at Churchill Park at 3.35pm on Saturday, and will air Live on FBC Sports.

