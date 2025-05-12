Thirteen dead after blast during Indonesian military ammunition disposal

Source: Reuters

Thirteen people died in a blast during a disposal of expired military ammunition in Indonesia’s West Java on Monday, army officials told local media, the second incident involving expired ammunition in the country in little over a year.

Nine of the victims were civilians while four were military personnel, military spokesperson Kristomei Sianturi told Kompas TV, adding the military is investigating the cause of the incident.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.