Challenges in ECD highlighted

Limited resources, unequal access to education, and poor sector coordination dominated discussions at the Pacific Regional Council for Early Childhood Development meeting in Samoa.

Fiji, along with other Pacific nations, highlighted barriers to delivering consistent, high-quality services for young children despite increased focus on ECD.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, stresses the need for equal access to quality early childhood opportunities for all children.

Key challenges include limited funding, rural disparities, and gaps in inter-sector collaboration.

Leaders are calling for stronger alignment between national policies and regional goals, as well as cross-sector partnerships and increased investment in early childhood education.

They also emphasize the need for better data collection and monitoring to ensure resources are properly allocated.

