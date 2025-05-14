FTE boost tourism market

Local tourism operators received a golden opportunity to showcase their products and services during the Fiji Tourism Exchange 2025.

Over two days, these operators interacted with international buyers, aiming to boost their visibility and expand their reach.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill highlighted the significance of the event, especially for businesses that struggle to market themselves internationally.

Article continues after advertisement

“For a lot of our tourism businesses, they may not be able to travel to the UK, Europe, or North America, etc., to essentially sell their business and their operations. So, what we do is we bring the buyers to Fiji. It’s a very expensive exercise, but it’s so vital because these are people who are then going to go back and sell Fiji around the world.”

Rebecca Mason a buyer representing Audley Travel from the United Kingdom says she had only seen Fiji through pictures on the web, and this expo provided a different dynamic of what Fiji offers.

“So it’s been really great to understand why it’s worth coming all of this way, to understand, meet the people and the essence of Bula as it were and it’s such a beautiful country so it’s really nice to see it in person.”

With its success, the expo has set a strong foundation for future international collaborations, paving the way for Fiji’s tourism industry to thrive on the world stage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.