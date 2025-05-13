Former addicts now serving as village officers

The Vanua o Nadonumai has strengthened Suva Village’s anti-drug efforts by appointing 14 former drug addicts as village officers.

Turaga na Tui Suva, Ratu Sanaila Madanavosa, says the move aims to tackle drug issues more effectively by involving those with lived experience, who the chief believes can better understand and identify drug-related behavior.

This initiative is part of the village’s wider strategy to eliminate drug influence and restore community well-being.

Ratu Sanaila adds that these individuals, drawing from personal experience, now patrol the village both day and night to enforce rules and deter drug-related activities.

“They will be patrolling the village both during the day and at night, as most of the users have been known to roam the area at night. If someone is found in possession of drugs, they will be counselled at the village meeting by the elders. If the individual continues to reoffend, they will be asked to leave the village”

Madanavosa emphasizes that anyone found involved in drug activities will be given three chances, if the individual continues to reoffend they will be asked to vacate their village.

The two leaders stressed the importance of strong family bonds between parents and children, saying it plays a vital role in shaping the future of society.

