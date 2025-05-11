Violence stems from misguided beliefs, says Pastor

In celebration of Mothers’ Day, Christian Mission Fellowship Associate Pastor Stanley Mohamed is calling for increased education and aware-ness to combat violence against women.

Pastor Stanley highlighted that this issue continues to grow over time due to a lack of awareness within communities.

He emphasized the need for a holistic approach to address the problem, noting that many people remain unaware of the significant role women play in God’s plan for creation.

He pointed out that the Bible clearly states that both men and women were given dominion over all living things, reflecting their equality.

He stressed that cultural and traditional beliefs often distort this, portraying male leadership in the family, in a way that can justify violence.

“In many cultures, men are taught to dominate, and women are seen as lesser. However, according to God’s creation, the Bible says in Genesis 1:27 that when God created man and woman, He gave them dominion together. Leadership and dominion are equal though different in function.”

Pastor Stanley also cited the growing influence of drugs and the declining role of parents-especially spiritually-as contributing factors to the rise in violence.

He noted that while parents may be physically present, many are spiritually absent from their homes.

He urged families to return to their spiritual roots, stay in touch with God’s teachings, and reflect on His creation and purpose for men and women as equals.

