Young Kulas to head into camp

The Fiji Young Kulas extended side will be heading back into camp this week as they gear up for two upcoming FIFA International Friendly matches later this month.

The Young Kulas will be playing against Papua New Guinea on the 30th of this month and again on June 2nd.

The 33-extended member squad includes only four overseas-based players, with the likes of Angeline Rekha from Western Springs and Adi Litia Bakaniceva from Hekari WFC.

Eleven of these players are currently representing Ba Women’s at the OFC Women’s Champions League in Tahiti.

There are 13 players from Ba, two from Nadi, one from Lautoka, seven from Labasa, one from Tailevu/Naitasiri, one from Suva, eight from Rewa in the extended squad.

The final 22-member side will be named on the 22nd of this month after the two-week camp.

