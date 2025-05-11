Breakdown still an area of concern for Drua

[Source: Reuters]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua continues to focus on their breakdown, an area captain Mesake Doge says the team has been working on for some time now.

Doge says the Blues dominated them in this area during the 34-5 loss on Friday night, and they will continue to focus on this during the week before their next match on Saturday.

He also mentions that the boys need to be more technical on the field, quickly adapting to the pressure on the field and countering team’s tactics.

“It comes down to just being vigilant around the breakdown and they’re a bit more technical on that compared to us and we’re just still learning. We need to learn fast especially in tougher games like this whether to how to combat those types of tactics.”

The Drua sits in last place in the Super Rugby standings with 15 points, three wins and nine losses.

They face Western Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 3.35pm and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

