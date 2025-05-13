Poland to shut Russian consulate after Moscow found to be behind Warsaw arson attack

[ Source: ABC News ]

Poland’s government has summoned the Russian ambassador and vowed to shut down the country’s consulate in the city of Krakow after concluding Russian sabotage caused a huge fire in a shopping centre.

Russia has denied any involvement in the fire, which almost completely destroyed a shopping complex in the Polish capital of Warsaw in 2024.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Poland knew “for sure” that Russian secret services were behind last year’s fire.

Article continues after advertisement

Relations between Warsaw and Moscow have hit new lows since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A NATO member and hub for Ukrainian aid, Poland has frequently blamed Russia for sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.