Homegrown Pacific solutions gain momentum

Pacific Island nations are no longer waiting for climate change solutions- they are shaping them.

This was highlighted by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa while opening the Pasifika Futures dialogue in Suva.

Waqa says while the region is on the frontline of the climate crisis, it is also leading the global response with “moral clarity, resilience and homegrown solutions.”

He addresses growing threats such as sea level rise, ocean acidification and extreme weather, but stresses that the Pacific’s resolve remains strong.

“We are not defined by our vulnerabilities, but by our resilience. We are building resilient communities across our region in developing homegrown solutions like the Pacific Resilience Facility, and leading global climate action with moral clarity.”

Waqa also highlights the vital role of Pacific leaders, past and present, in shaping long-term strategies for the region’s future.

He calls for continued collaboration and bold leadership to ensure the Pacific remains a global frontrunner in climate action.

The Pacific Futures Forum runs from May 9th to May 14th aiming to spark meaningful dialogue, foster innovation, and strengthen partnerships to shape a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for the Pacific region.

