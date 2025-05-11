PM calls for respect and protection of women

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling for greater respect towards women and girls, marking Mother’s Day with a message aimed at addressing domestic and intimate partner violence.

Rabuka says respect for women should be instilled early through formal education.

He stresses that such values should not be left to informal teaching at home or through religious institutions alone.

Article continues after advertisement

“It should be part of our culture, part of our lives. The respect for women, the respect for girls and our young female members of the population. I wish all the mothers who are leading the services this Sunday all the very best.”

Rabuka also acknowledged women who have experienced trauma due to violence.

He says violence issue remains a national concern and is calling for continued awareness and action.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.