Israel hits Gaza hospital as strikes resume following hostage release

Israel struck a hospital in Gaza early Tuesday, a day after briefly pausing military activity for the release of Israeli-American Edan Alexander by Hamas.

The Israeli military resumed strikes in Gaza about an hour after Alexander left the territory, hitting the Al Daraj neighborhood in northern Gaza on Monday evening, before striking the Nasser medical complex in southern Gaza on Tuesday, according to hospital officials.

The IDF strike targeted the surgical ward on the hospital’s third floor, which is now “completely out of service,” killing two patients and wounding medical staff, Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) said.

The target of the strike was Hassan Eslaiah, a prominent Gaza photojournalist who Israel accuses of being a terrorist. He was being treated at the hospital after being wounded in an earlier targeted Israeli airstrike in April.

