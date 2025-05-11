Ellen DeGeneres embraces countryside life in UK

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Ellen DeGeneres looks to be enjoying life in the English countryside.

The former daytime talk-show host recently shared with her social media followers how different both she and her view look these days.

In a video posted on her verified Instagram account, a now brunette DeGeneres is seen riding a lawnmower on her British estate.

The comedian shared the video in the form of the popular “How it started…how it’s going” trend. The footage start with her riding the mower and ends with her needing to be pushed when the machine breaks down.

“Portia thought it would be fun to film my first time on the mower,” the caption reads. “She was right.”

The actress Portia de Rossi has been married to DeGeneres since 2008.

