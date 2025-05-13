Azeem dedicates win to supporters

New Zealand United head coach Zaid Azeem has dedicated their 2-0 victory over Suva in the final of the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Tournament to the supporters working tirelessly behind the scenes.

Azeem said the team’s success wouldn’t have been possible without those who helped organize the trip to Fiji and ensured the players were well taken care of throughout the tournament.

He described them as the “real heroes” of the campaign.

“There’s a lot of people who worked really hard to get us here, even myself here, it’s all credited to them. We’re blessed to be able to give this back to them and everyone back home, we got really big support, this is for everyone back home.”

He also praised his players for their hard work and commitment, crediting the win to their dedication on the field.

Azeem thanked Suva for providing a tough contest in the final.

With the win, NZ United are now the 2025 FGSA champions, setting a high standard for next year’s tournament.

