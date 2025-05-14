Rapper Tory Lanez recovering after being ‘stabbed 14 times’

[ Source: CNN News ]

Tory Lanez is “deeply thankful to God” and thanking his supporters after he was attacked Monday at a California prison where he’s serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

A post on his verified social media on Monday shared that Lanez, who was born Daystar Peterson, was “stabbed 14 times- including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face.”

“Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus,” the post read. “He is now breathing on his own.”

According to the post, “Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through.”

“He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support,” the post concluded.

