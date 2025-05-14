Drua ready to head into battle

As the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua looks for redemption in their last two matches of the season, they know what to expect this weekend as they take on the Western Force in Lautoka.

Head coach Glen Jackson says the side’s lineouts are one of their strengths on the field, and that this forwards have been putting in the hard work trying to perfect theirs.

Jackson adds that the Force’s playing style is similar to the Drua’s, and his players will need to be watch out for loose balls, where he believes the Force usually capitalizes one

“They use the ball a lot, the lineout is a weapon of theirs, we’ve already highlighted a few things we feel they do well or not well enough, jumping across the breakdown is a fight.”

The Force arrived in Nadi on Monday night, and have already taken to the field, adjusting to the weather as they gear up to take on the hosts.

The two sides will head into battle on Saturday in Lautoka at the Churchill Park at 3.35pm.

You can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

