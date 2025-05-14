Home composting program to reduce methane emissions

[Photo Credit: EP]

A home composting initiative aimed at reducing landfill waste and cutting methane emissions will be rolled out this week in four villages in Fiji’s Bua Province which includes Vuya, Wairiki, Nabouwalu, and Makolei.

Recycle Organics, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and the iTaukei Affairs Board, will lead the program’s implementation.

Two hundred composting kits will be distributed, with community workshops to educate villagers on sustainable waste management practices.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, says the initiative aligns with Fiji’s broader environmental and climate commitments.

“Composting is a win-win, supporting agriculture, reducing waste and supporting both our environmental and climate change objectives. We are very appreciative of the support and assistance from the Government of Canada and Recycle Organics aimed at improving community uptake of home composting.”

The program is funded by Environment and Climate Change Canada and focuses on promoting community-led methane mitigation strategies like composting and biodigestion.

It also aims to build national capacity and accelerate progress on Fiji’s climate goals.

