Iran will not back down from nuclear rights

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Saturday that if the United States’ goal is to deprive Iran of its “nuclear rights”, Tehran will never back down over those rights.

Araqchi was speaking in Doha a day ahead of another round of planned nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. in Oman.

“If the goal of the negotiations is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, I state clearly that Iran will not back down from any of its rights,” state media quoted Araqchi as saying.

Iran has repeatedly said its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable and has ruled out a “zero enrichment” demand by some U.S. officials.

But U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said in an interview on Friday that Iran’s “enrichment facilities have to be dismantled” under any accord with the United States.

Trump, who withdrew Washington from a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers meant to curb its nuclear activity, has threatened to bomb Iran if no new deal is reached to resolve the long unresolved dispute.

Western countries say Iran’s nuclear programme, which Tehran accelerated after the U.S. walkout from the now moribund 2015 accord, is geared toward producing weapons, whereas Iran insists it is purely for civilian purposes.

