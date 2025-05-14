Cricket Australia backs players reluctant to return to India with IPL slated to resume

[ Source: The Guardian ]

Australian cricketers are deciding whether to go back to India for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL is starting again this weekend after being stopped due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Many Australian players had left India, with Alyssa Healy describing the situation as “terrifying.”

Cricket Australia says they will support whatever the players choose.

However, the decision is tricky because the World Test Championship final against South Africa is coming up in London next month, starting on June 11th.

Several Australian players in the Test squad, including Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, need to decide if playing in the IPL will affect their preparation for the test match.

