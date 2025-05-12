Review underway on price-controlled goods list

The review of the list of price-controlled goods is currently underway as part of the ongoing grocery market assessment.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the focus of the review is to determine whether the current list of price-controlled goods should be expanded or reduced.

FCCC Manager Pricing Policy and Planning Akeneta Vonoyauyau says the review places particular emphasis on ensuring that essential items remain affordable for Fijians.

“We are also looking at the current list of price control as well as something that, whether it’s an expansion or is it a reduction, is something that will come out clearly when we finalize this.”

She adds the review will also consider the impact of brand differentiation within price-controlled categories.

“So, what we are considering is, we are looking at maybe those ones are not for normal consumers that can afford it, something that we can take, say, exempted from the list.”

Vonoyauyau states that the review of price-controlled goods is a critical step in ensuring market fairness and consumer protection.

