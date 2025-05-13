Consumer watchdog appoints new board

The Consumer Council has appointed its new Board, comprising of leaders whose collective expertise will guide the Council in its mission to safeguard consumer rights, advocate for fair practices, and empower Fijians through education and policy engagement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica welcomed the newly appointed and returning members of the Council’s Board, particularly the incoming Chairperson, Mereseini Baleilevuka.

The Consumer Council is essential in promoting fairness, transparency, and accountability in the marketplace.

With its diverse expertise, the new Board is expected to enhance the Council’s capacity to tackle critical consumer concerns.

Reflecting on her appointment, Board Chairperson Baleilevuka says she is honoured to lead the talented Board at a pivotal time for consumer rights in Fiji.

The full composition of the Board is as follows:

Mereseini Baleilevuka – Chairperson (New)

Elizabeth J. Algar – Deputy Chairperson (Returning)

Mereoni Rakatia – Board member (New)

Anabel Ali – Board member (Returning)

Shiu Raj – Board member (New)

Jessica Naevo – Board member (New)

Amitesh Deo – Board member (New)

