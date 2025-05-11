Chiefs too strong for Crusaders

The Chiefs have seized control of the Super Rugby Pacific standings, surging to a four-point lead after a dramatic 35-19 victory over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

With both teams locked in a fierce battle for top spot, the Chiefs staged a remarkable comeback, overcoming a 16-point deficit and shutting out the Crusaders in the second half. Their dominant performance has now placed them in prime position to secure home advantage through the playoffs.

The Crusaders’ woes deepened as All Blacks Fullback Will Jordan was forced off with a suspected knee injury, leaving his availability for the rest of the regular season in doubt.

Chiefs’ star Wallace Sititi, making his first start since returning from a knee injury, was a standout, delivering a performance that is sure to have caught the eye of All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

In a bruising contest, the Crusaders were on the back foot early, having made a costly mistake from the kickoff, allowing the Chiefs to take full advantage.

Next week, the Chiefs will enjoy their final bye of the season, while the Crusaders travel to face the Waratahs in a crucial clash.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.