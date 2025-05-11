Elton uses boxing to teach sons valuable life lessons

Michael Elton pictured with his two sons Lui and Philip

In a world full of temptations and distractions for today’s youth, Michael Elton chose to fight back, not with lectures, but with boxing gloves.

From the moment his sons could walk, Elton introduced them to the sport of boxing, determined to keep them grounded and focused.

Now, the 34-year-old and his two young warriors, 12-year-old Lui and 8-year-old Philip, train together, punching their way through life’s challenges one round at a time.

The trio were spotted training with Fiji’s Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd in Suva yesterday, as the young boys continue to master their skills.

“We usually come here to train with coach Cam Todd to learn some skills. Me and my two boys have been in boxing for the past five years, and we do it because it keeps my two boys away from peer pressure and from doing bad things.”

Since stepping into the ring for the first time in 2020, the brothers have learned life-long values the discipline, respect, and resilience that boxing instills.

Elton says boxing is more than just a sport, it’s a tool for teaching life’s hardest lessons and building character.

Together, they train as part of the Boys State Boxing Club and are calling on other young people to give the sport a try.

