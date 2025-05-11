Wallaroos lose 38-12 to Black Ferns in Pacific Four Series

[ Source: ABC News ]

Australia has shown fight but been outclassed by New Zealand 38-12 in their Pacific Four Series opener in Newcastle.

Trailing 26-0 early in the second half, the Wallaroos launched a comeback to score consecutive tries through Eva Karpani and Ashley Marsters.

They closed the gap on the scoreboard to 14 points, but the Black Ferns responded through a 67th-minute try to Sylvia Brunt to give the world champions comfortable breathing space.

Teenage fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee, on debut, iced the Black Ferns’ victory with her second try in the shadows of full-time.

Black Ferns winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga matched Sorensen-McGee with two tries, while Chryss Viliko also crossed the stripe.

The Wallaroos are yet to record a win over the Black Ferns in 28 Tests.

But it was a morale-boosting performance on Saturday for the Wallaroos, who dominated much of the second half.

They showed improvement on their most recent Test against the Black Ferns, a 62-0 thumping in Brisbane last year.

Jo Yapp’s team were unfortunate to trail 26-0 at half-time after officials missed a clear knock-on when 18-year-old Sorensen-McGee’s was awarded her first try in the 38th minute.

Adding to the Wallaroos’ frustration was a no-try ruling against Georgina Friedrichs after TV replays showed the classy centre had won the race to a brilliant chip kick from scrum half Tia Hinds to touch down.

Sevens star Hinds was superb for the Wallaroos, while lock Kaitlan Leaney held her own, controlling the lineout and Australia’s effective rolling maul.

They will face the United States in Canberra next Saturday, before closing their Pacific Four Series campaign against Canada in Brisbane on May 23.

