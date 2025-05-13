Eurovision is here, and Final Destination returns

[ Source: BBC ]

Poland to shut Russian consulate after Moscow found to be behind Warsaw arson attack

Get your cowboy hats ready as the Eurovision Song Contest is back this week, with country trio Remember Monday representing the UK.

But that’s not all the week has in store.

Final Destination Bloodlines hits cinemas, Doom: The Dark Ages is released, and the second series of Inside Our Minds is out on BBC Two.

