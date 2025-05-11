Missed opportunities sees Cowboys draw with Panthers

Source: NRL

North Queensland will be left lamenting a series of missed chances after a dramatic 30-30 draw with Penrith in Townsville, where four failed field goal attempts proved costly in extra time.

Jake Clifford and Scott Drinkwater each had two shots at securing victory, including one attempt each from close range, but were unable to find the mark despite the Cowboys dominating territory throughout the additional 10 minutes.

Penrith’s five-eighth Blaize Talagi delivered a career-best performance, standing out in a match filled with momentum swings.

Meanwhile, the Panthers’ usual clutch performer, Nathan Cleary, had just one opportunity to steal the win in extra time, only for his effort to be charged down by Harrison Edwards and Drinkwater.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.