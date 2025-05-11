Mothers celebrated for love and Sacrifice

Mothers are Gods greatest gifts to us.

These were the words of Associate Pastor Stanley Mohammed of the Christian Mission Fellowship, as he reflected on the significance of celebrating Mother’s Day.

He adds that mothers should be loved, appreciated, and acknowledged every day.

Article continues after advertisement

Youth Assistant Makereta Yacalevu shared that a mother’s love is constant and mirrors God’s unconditional and non-judgmental love.

She adds that mothers are irreplaceable, and she values the work her mother does daily, from managing household chores to balancing work responsibilities.

Loata Vono, a mother and counselor at World Harvest Center, says Mother’s Day is about celebrating the dedication of mothers in holding the family together.

She emphasizes that what mothers need most is love which comes in different forms, such as spending quality time together and feeling acknowledged.

She adds that women often value these simple, heartfelt gestures more than an expensive gift.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.