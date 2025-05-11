Kiran calls for daily commitment to honouring mothers

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection / Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is urging Fijians to move beyond token gestures this Mother’s Day and instead commit to daily acts of respect and protection for mothers across the country.

In a statement, Kiran acknowledged the strength, love and resilience of mothers, noting that each individual is born through the pain and sacri-fices endured by their mothers.

She says mothers dedicate their lives to the well-being of their children and families, and that the celebration of Mother’s Day should serve as a reminder to honour and care for them every day, not just once a year.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran stresses the need to eliminate violence against women and moth-ers, and called on communities to ensure that no woman suffers abuse in their homes or surroundings.

She also highlights the issue of elderly women being neglected in homes and communities, calling for greater attention and compassion towards them.

The Minister also used the occasion to reflect on the broader role of women in society, stating that mothers and women contribute significant-ly not only in homes but also in the economy, education, health sector, and governance.

Kiran reaffirms her Ministry’s commitment to programs that support women and create safer, more equitable environments.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.