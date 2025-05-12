President urges scouts to avoid harmful behaviour

[ Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook ]

President and Chief Scout, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, is urging Scouts and Girl Guides to uphold positive values and avoid behaviours that cause harm to others.

While addressing the Northern Division Scouts and Girl Guides Commissioners and Leaders in Labasa, Ratu Naiqama called on young people to resist peer pressure, reject violence, and refrain from the use of harmful substances.

He says bullying is not respected and reminded youth that stealing is both disrespectful and a crime.

The President highlights the importance of Scout and Guide values such as patience, courage, trust, obedience, and comradeship as these help shape young people into responsible citizens and future leaders.

He also stresses the role of volunteerism in character development, describing it as a selfless act that fosters empathy, leadership, and a sense of civic responsibility.

Ratu Naiqama also acknowledged the work of Scout and Guide leaders across the Northern Division, thanking them for their commitment to mentoring youth.

There are currently seven Scout districts in the North, Bua, Dreketi, Labasa, Nadogo, Seaqaqa, Savusavu, and Taveuni with approximately 2,300 members enrolled annually.

This accounts for around a quarter of the national Scout membership, which stands at 13,000.

