Ba women to face Hekari United in semis

Ba Women FC has successfully progressed to the knockout stages of the OFC Women’s Champions League in Tahiti.

The team now faces a compelling showdown against Hekari United, a match that will see them compete against former national teammates Adi Litia Bakaniceva and Veronika Maria.

This adds an intriguing layer of familiarity and rivalry to the contest, as the women in black aim to reach finals.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Charlene Lockington says that her team, though young, is experienced, and thrives on the communication and guidance between its players.

After two wins in their group stages, the women in black will now go back to the drawing board and work on their mistakes.

Lockington also thanked families and fans who have always supported them in their journey.

Ba Women FC Hekari will face Womens FC in the first semi-final on Thursday before defending champions Auckland United FC play Henderson Eels FC of the Solomon Islands in the second semi.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.