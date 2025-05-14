News

Forum focuses on regional fisheries priorities

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 14, 2025 5:12 am

[ Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/ Facebook ]

Key regional fisheries issues are under discussion at the 138th Annual Officials Forum of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency which is underway in Niue.

The meeting, which began last Friday at Millenium Hall, brings together representatives from 17 FFA member countries to address sustainability, resource management, and strategic priorities for the region’s fisheries sector.

Discussions also include assigning technical responsibilities to the FFA Secretariat and the Pacific Community, which provides scientific support.

Acting Director of Fisheries Nanise Kuridrani is leading Fiji’s delegation, with the country’s offshore fisheries priorities among those being presented during the forum.

The meeting was officially opened by Niue’s Minister for Natural Resources, Mona Ainu, who highlighted the importance of taking decisive action to protect ocean resources for current and future generations.

The forum is scheduled to conclude this tomorrow, with outcomes to be presented at the upcoming Fisheries Ministerial Meeting.

