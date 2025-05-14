Simu Liu announces engagement to girlfriend Allison Hsu

[ Source: CNN ]

“Barbie” actor and Marvel star Simu Liu has announced his engagement to girlfriend Allison Hsu.

The Chinese-Canadian actor, who was Marvel’s first Asian superhero and played a Ken doll in the 2023 hit “Barbie” movie, shared a series of romantic snaps on Instagram Sunday.

“Us forever,” Hsu wrote in a joint post, followed by a string of diamond ring and white heart emojis.

Often dubbed the “city of love,” the pair shared several photos taken in Paris against the backdrop of the city’s skyline, with Hsu sporting an impressive diamond ring.

“From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always,” Liu told his 3 million followers.

