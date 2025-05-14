Drua denies telling players to counter charges

The Fijian Drua has rejected what it calls a false and damaging report claiming its officials told players to hit back legally in domestic violence matters.

In a statement, the club said the claims are completely false and misleading.

The Drua made it clear stating that no one involved in their disciplinary process has ever interfered in such matters.

Article continues after advertisement

The club also said that players were benched while internal investigations were carried out directly contradicting the report.

The Drua is unhappy that such serious allegations were printed without any attempt to check the facts.

They say no one from the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre contacted the club to confirm the details of the cases or the disciplinary steps taken.

The Drua stressed its disciplinary process is strong, fair and clear.

Their stance on the two ongoing cases remains the same as publicly stated on April 22 and May 2.

Peni Matawalu was sanctioned on April 22 after an internal review.

The club called the penalties “extensive” and said they are waiting for police investigations before making more decisions.

As for Iosefo Masi, the club said on May 2 that their internal probe into his case is done.

But since it’s now in court, they will hold off on any action until the legal process ends.

Both players are still eligible to play for the Drua and the national team.

The club says it won’t comment further.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.