Azeem proud with team’s performance in FGSA Tourney

New Zealand United head coach Zaid Azeem is proud with how his side held off a determined Lami 3 championship side to a 1-all draw in the Fiji Gujarati Sporting Association Tournament.

With a handful of new players in their side, Azeem says the boys competed well against an experienced side.

Looking at the match, he believes fitness will be an area his side will need to work on.

“We started off really well and got an early goal which was good, after that we kind of let them back in the game. We settled a little bit too much, more than I would like, I preferred that we push more and get that second goal, but I think what they experience they have as they’ve won this tournament a lot of times, they were able to capitalize and stay in the game.”

He also thanked all their fans for coming out in numbers to show their support for the side.

The three-day tournament concludes tomorrow.

