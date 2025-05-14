Police make progress in cybercrime fight

The Fiji Police Force has made progress in combating cybercrime, with multiple cases investigated and convicted.

Head of Planning and Research, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga, highlights that cybercrime is one of the biggest challenges that will be faced by the Force.

He says the Digital Forensics Lab at Police Headquarters is working closely with Australian Federal Police partners, utilizing advanced technology in this effort.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Lutunauga stresses the increasing need for specialized support in the fight against digital crime.

“And we have the capability and we have the capacity and our current team, that is why we are looking at the new restructure that we are hoping government give us for the next budgetary year.”

ACP Lutunauga says the police are also pushing for additional resources in the upcoming budget to further support this critical work.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.